What do some people call cocaine? Try Bolivian marching powder. What is alien sex fiend? PCP combined with heroin, at least according to the Drug Enforcement Administration's report on drug slang.

ProjectKnow.com, a website dedicated to researching topics in the field of addiction, employed the report to survey more than 1,150 Americans from across the United States on which slang is most used by people in various states and demographics. Do people in New Jersey use the same word for heroin as people in Florida?

One interesting conclusion: The Sunshine State's special pet name for Xanax is "footballs." Other interesting appellations for the drug included "hulk," "ladders," and "school bus."

Is it weed or bud? Rolls or molly? Blow or snow?

"The objective was to see which states are using slang terms proportionately higher than other states," a spokesperson for ProjectKnow.com says.

You can get barred out or you can get...footballed out? Courtesy of ProjectKnow.com

Apparently, there are at least six states where people still talk about smoking 420, as in "getting a sack of 420."

The only states where cocaine is uniquely referred to as blow are Montana and Kentucky. Meanwhile, Floridians have supposedly begun calling it sniff. That nickname might not sit right with Miamians who are ready to rock at 5 in the morning as they await their 19th drink. But who knows? Maybe they do things differently in Tampa.

Black tar, brown, China white, heroin comes in many colors. Also, it is apparently a horse boy. Go figure. Courtesy of ProjectKnow.com

Heroin, meanwhile, was the breakout star in the name game with terms like "junk," "skag," "smack," and "horse." Which word for heroin was unique to Florida? "Boy." For an explanation for why heroin is called boy, please turn your attention to this tidbit from a recent interview with Quincy Jones: "Because it's masculine. It's a strong drug. And it won't bother you as long as you give it everything it wants. But it wants more and more all the time."

In case you would even consider questioning Jones' analysis, bear in mind he also mentions buying drugs from Malcolm X and watching Ray Charles shoot heroin into his testicles. This is a man who knows what he's talking about.

And, of course, there is a difference in vocabulary among age groups. "Almost all drugs have a generational divide in terminology," the spokesperson explains. "For marijuana, Gen Xers know the drug as dope, and Baby Boomers refer to it as grass."

