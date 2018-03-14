 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
South Florida Superintendents Back Student Walkouts Today to Protest Assault WeaponsEXPAND
Photo by Lorie Shaull / Flickr

South Florida Superintendents Back Student Walkouts Today to Protest Assault Weapons

Tim Elfrink | March 14, 2018 | 9:13am
AA

At 10 a.m. today, thousands of South Florida students will set down their books and walk out of their classrooms for 17 minutes. Their message is simple: Ban the assault weapons and high capacity magazines that helped Nikolas Cruz murder 17 kids and teachers in Parkland last month.

The walkout isn't officially sanctioned and some schools have said students who participate could face discipline — but they protesters have a high-ranking backers in South Florida's school districts. Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted his support for the movement this morning.

Related Stories

"To our aware, responsible, and inspiring @MDCPS students. Remember that while civil disobedience will be embraced today, your personal safety & that of those around you must be protected," Carvalho wrote. "Use your judgement as you stand for what you believe in. Represent us well."

Broward's superintendent, Robert Runcie, also backed the protests, telling Local 10 he's "proud of the students focus and determination to turn their grief into action for positive change."

The national walkout, called #Enough and organized by Parkland's #NeverAgain movement and the Women's March, is meant to back a very specific list of policy demands for congress. In addition to the gun control, the movement aims to expand background checks to all gun sales, pass a national gun violence restraining order law, and end the militarization of police forces.

But organizers say they're also marching against the Republican-led movement to add more guns to schools by training staff or teachers to carry weapons.

If this week in Washington is any indication, those sweeping changes on gun control will have to come through an electoral change in D.C. Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Bill Nelson held a press conference yesterday with anti-gun control Parkland student Kyle Kashuv to back the Stop School Violence Act — a measure with some meaningful funding to help police and school staff identify potentially violent students earlier.

But the bill includes zero gun restrictions. And as long as Rubio refuses to turn down cash from the NRA — which has flooded his campaign coffers with more than $3 million to date — he seems unlikely to back any but the most cautious new restrictions on guns. In fact, he's still standing by a bill that would force D.C. to change its laws to make it easier to buy assault rifles.

For other Parkland survivors, that's not nearly good enough:

Today's walkout is just a prelude to the March 24 March for Our Lives, which will bring tens of thousands to DC and to other local marches in favor of gun control.

 
Tim Elfrink is an investigative reporter and the managing editor of Miami New Times. He's won the George Polk Award and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

Popular Stories

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >