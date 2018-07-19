Elderly South Florida Widow Says Cemetery Buried Husband in Wrong Plot

Twenty-two years ago, Florine Rosenfield and her husband made plans to be buried next to their close friends, the Schreibmans. The two couples went to Eternal Light Memorial Gardens on the western edge of Boynton Beach, where they purchased four spaces in the same plot.

By last year, Rosenfield was the only one left of the foursome. But at her husband's funeral last July, she noticed he wasn't being buried in the space he'd purchased. In fact, someone else had already been interred there.

It dawned on Rosenfield that her husband's final resting place — and, eventually, hers too — would be next to strangers instead of their friends as they'd planned. After a year of battling the cemetery, the 85-year-old is now suing for emotional and psychological distress.

"She's torn up by it," her attorney, Ortavia Simon, says. "Can you imagine being married to your husband for many years of your life and then all of a sudden he leaves you and you're fighting with the cemetery about where he's buried? She's absolutely devastated. She cries every time she talks about it."