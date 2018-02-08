 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Dwyane Wade Traded to the Miami Heat
Photo by George Martinez

Dwyane Wade Traded to the Miami Heat

Ryan Yousefi | February 8, 2018 | 1:36pm
AA

He's back: Luke Babbitt has been traded to the Miami Heat in exchange for Okaro White! Rejoice, Heat Nation. Your prince has returned to Miami to pursue an NBA championship.

Oh, and your king is comin' home, too.

Related Stories

Yes, Dwyane Wade is once again a member of the Miami Heat. No shit. Serious. For real, for reals.

In a stunning turn of events sure to get Heat fans' hearts pumping, the Heat traded a heavily protected second-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the rights to, eh, yanno, JUST THE GREATEST ATHLETE IN SOUTH FLORIDA SPORTS HISTORY. Oh, and Wade comes at a fraction of the $20-million-plus contract he would have earned this season if he'd accepted Miami's offer two off-seasons ago.

Pat Riley. Still the GOAT of this NBA GM game.

OK, now that we've all danced around and hugged each other, we can get back to reality: Dwyane Wade is a past-his-prime player who will serve limited roles for the Miami Heat this season. Seriously, this is probably not a big deal.

LOL. NOPE. STILL FEELS GOOD. DANCE BREAK.

As you may have guessed, Twitter had a reaction to the news that DWYANE-FREAKING-WADE WAS TRADED TO THE MIAMI HEAT.

We'll update you more once this is triple-confirmed to not be some sort of sick joke. If it is, we're definitely canceling our Twitter subscription.

(UPDATE: IT'S A TRUE THING. HE'S BACK.)

Whose house? Welcome home, Dwyane.

And welcome back, Gabrielle!

Popular Stories

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >