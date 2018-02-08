Dwyane Wade Traded to the Miami Heat

He's back: Luke Babbitt has been traded to the Miami Heat in exchange for Okaro White! Rejoice, Heat Nation. Your prince has returned to Miami to pursue an NBA championship.
Oh, and your king is comin' home, too.
Yes, Dwyane Wade is once again a member of the Miami Heat. No shit. Serious. For real, for reals.
In a stunning turn of events sure to get Heat fans' hearts pumping, the Heat traded a heavily protected second-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the rights to, eh,
Pat Riley. Still the GOAT of this NBA GM game.
Cleveland is trading Dwyane Wade to Miami, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018
OK, now that we've all danced around and hugged each other, we can get back to reality: Dwyane Wade is a past-his-prime player who will serve limited roles for the Miami Heat this season. Seriously, this is probably not a big deal.
LOL. NOPE. STILL FEELS GOOD. DANCE BREAK.
As you may have guessed, Twitter had a reaction to the news that DWYANE-FREAKING-WADE WAS TRADED TO THE MIAMI HEAT.
Welcome home! pic.twitter.com/xvOQkQgqXI— Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) February 8, 2018
Me getting my HEAT gear out the closet and believing in the Culture again pic.twitter.com/2cq9licgIO— Eric Lauzin (@Lauzin) February 8, 2018
Welcome home @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/LU6kSFZ17I— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) February 8, 2018
My reaction to @DwyaneWade coming home. pic.twitter.com/q06lEIZVOK— Donovan Campbell (@donovanc7sports) February 8, 2018
Anyone have crazy glue? pic.twitter.com/dPEG4ypgEK— Penelope (@ipeneIope) February 8, 2018
Welcome home @DwyaneWade . #WadeCounty pic.twitter.com/WsNezyYYDm— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 8, 2018
We'll update you more once this is triple-confirmed to not be some sort of sick joke. If it is, we're definitely canceling our Twitter subscription.
(UPDATE: IT'S A TRUE THING. HE'S BACK.)
Whose house? Welcome home, Dwyane.
And welcome back, Gabrielle!
305 HOME!!!! Let's goooooooo HEAT!!!! Can't. Wait.— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 8, 2018
