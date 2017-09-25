Dwyane Wade Signing With the Cavaliers Would Be a Massive Mistake

Dwyane Wade's triumphant return to this hometown is already over. Wade and the Bulls agreed to a buyout last night, meaning Wade is now free to sign with any NBA team. Even though D-Wade is now 35 years old, he's still moving the needle around the NBA. Teams like Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Milwaukee, and Miami are all reportedly interested in signing Wade on the eve of training camp, but the consensus seems to be that Wade is leaning towards a reunion with LeBron James in Cleveland.

That would be a massive mistake. Why would Wade choose Cleveland over a homecoming in Miami or a chance to be more appreciated in Oklahoma City? Choosing the Cavs would only compound the error he made last season when he left the Heat for about $7 million more from the Bulls — about the same as the money he'll give back this week to get the hell out of the Windy City.