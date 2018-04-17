Dwyane Wade Saved the Miami Heat's Season Last Night

After getting their asses handed to them by the 76ers in Saturday's 130-103 Game 1 loss, the Heat entered Monday's Game 2 needing a hero. They needed someone to step up and meet each Sixers basket with a basket of his own. They needed a familiar face to turn back the clock and make big-time plays in a big-time game. They needed leadership and strength.

They needed a classic Dwyane Wade night of jaw-dropping basketball, dammit. And right on cue, Wade and his best basketball showed up to punch the Sixers right in their shit. Of course it was Dwyane Wade who stepped up. It's Dwyane Wade!

Wade brought that good stuff right from the get-go last night, ending the first half with 21 points. By the final buzzer, Wade had a purely sexual stat line that made his knees, and yours, feel like it was 2006 again: 28 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two huge brass balls.