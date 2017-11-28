Dutch Artists Will Fly Hundreds of Drones Over Miami Beach During Basel

Miami Beach residents have a contentious relationship with drones. Hang out on the sand on a sunny weekend and you're bound to see at least a few buzzing over the surf, filming crowd shots of scantily clad sunbathers. In fact, there are so many that Miami Beach passed an ordinance banning the flying devices from filming through condo windows, and the state passed a law regulating how cops could use them after Miami Beach PD was among the first forces in Florida to buy their own drones.

All of which is to say, Netherlands-based artists Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta have chosen an interesting locale to stage what's being described as the largest drone-based piece of performance art.