Donald Trump Will Ruin Your Commute Today

Photo by Ian Witlen

Just in case he hasn't already done enough to ruin your 2017, President Donald Trump is coming to Miami today to personally make your brutal morning commute worse than it already is.

Trump is taking a break from yelling at Democrats and Hillary Clinton on Twitter to reveal his Cuba policy during a speech early this afternoon at the Manuel Artime Theater in Little Havana. The Herald has already reported what he'll say: Namely, that he's tightening restrictions on travel to the island and banning business with its military conglomerate — but notably, not bringing back the "wet foot, dry foot" policy that gave Cuban exiles a quick path to citizenship.

After landing at Miami International Airport at 12:30 p.m., Trump's caravan is expected to wind through Doral down to Little Havana, where he'll sign a directive to that effect at the theater as Cuban-American supporters look on.

Naturally, protesters plan to crash the president's party. The People's Progressive Caucus of Miami-Dade, which also hosted a protest when Vice President Mike Pence was here yesterday, rallied demonstrators to turn up at the theater. More than 150 people RSVPed to today's protest on Facebook, and hundreds more said they were interested in attending.

What this all means for your drive is that you're probably not going anywhere fast. The Miami Police Department announced street closures along West Flagler Street from North River Drive to Twelfth Avenue, as well as Southwest First to Second Street from Eighth Avenue to Twelfth Avenue, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.

In Doral, Northwest 33rd Street between 91st to 97th avenues in Doral will be closed, according to the Herald. Additional closures could be forthcoming.

Anyone trying to get to or from MIA should expect delays. Slowdowns are likely along the Dolphin Expressway during Trump's arrival and departure, and some flights may be delayed to accommodate Air Force One.

Public transportation will also be affected. Miami-Dade transportation officials announced the Metrorail and Metromover may "cease operations intermittently," and asked passengers to plan accordingly. Bus routes could be impacted, too, per the Herald.

Though Trump has made many a visit to his Palm Beach estate, this is the first time since being elected that he's graced us Miamians with his presence.

