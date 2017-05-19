Is Donald Trump Screwed? Just Ask Bill Clinton.

Robert Mueller will get to the bottom of Donald Trump's sexual proclivities Wikimedia Commons

The appointment of former FBI director Robert Mueller as the special prosecutor overseeing the investigation into Donald Trump's campaign and Russia dooms the President. Just look at the last time a big-time lawyer was appointed to investigate a commander-on-chief.

The original intent of appointing Ken Starr was to take down Bill and Hillary Clinton over the Whitewater scandal. It was only after the probe got started that investigators found out about Monica Lewinsky. In other words, one scandal can bring others to light. It's like calling the Orkin man to kill some roaches, and he finds rats and other vermin behind the walls and beneath the floors.

Back in 1998, Bill Clinton went on national television to say that, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman," meaning Monica Lewinsky.

Trump's comparable moment came earlier this month, when he told NBC's Lester Holt: “I said to myself, ‘You know, this Russia Thing, with Trump and Russia, is a made-up story.’ It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost the election."

Trump did not screw with that nation. Or maybe he did.

Trump has no one to blame but himself for this scandal. First he threw Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein under the bus by falsely saying the respected prosecutor had pushed to fire FBI director James Comey. Then, when Rosenstein complained, Trump said it was all his idea.

He did not screw that prosecutor. Or maybe he did.

So Rosenstein brought in Mueller, the no-nonsense, former FBI director who served under George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Mueller and Comey are close associates whose partnership goes back decades. That will not work in Trump's favor.

And don't be surprised when Mueller subpoenas Trump's tax returns. That's when this shit is going to get real. Trump will quit right then and there because his finances and entanglements are the deepest, darkest secrets he doesn't want anyone to find out.

It was Republicans who voted to impeach Bill Clinton. It will be Republicans who push to impeach Donald Trump.

He did not screw his own party. Or maybe he did.

As this scandal continues to play out, we can only hope Trump doesn't go crazy and start a nuclear war with North Korea. He might just say, "screw it" and take us all with him.