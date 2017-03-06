Donald Trump Is Losing His Mind; Take Away the Nuclear Codes

Donald Trump's false accusation that Barack Obama tapped phones at Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign is nothing more than a diversionary tactic. The 45th president wants to deflect the media attention from his closest advisers' criminal behavior.

He’s losing his mind over all the leaks coming out of the White House and the intelligence community linking his campaign to the Russians.

It’s sad because Trump actually has some good ideas. For instance, he wants to make historically black colleges a priority of his administration. And he wants to tax U.S. companies that move jobs overseas.

The problem is that he's surrounded by a cabal of lying, scheming, power-hungry racists led by his top adviser, Steve Bannon, the white nationalist former leader of Breitbart News. Bannon is the primary reason Trump has come unhinged and has made poor picks for his cabinet.

Alex Izaguirre

National security adviser Michael Flynn already resigned after he was busted lying about meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. And now Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions, faces mounting pressure to resign after being caught lying under oath to Congress about his contacts with Kislyak. Think about that for a minute. The top federal law enforcement official, who puts people in prison for lying under oath, committed perjury to get the job.

It doesn't end there. Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also met with Kislyak prior to his father-in-law’s inauguration. Everybody in the Trump White House is lying to the American public. Republicans in Congress need to show some balls and begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. Heck, they impeached Bill Clinton for lying about getting head in the Oval Office.

Right now, the U.S. government is operating like a Third-World dictatorship. Trump is a little like Papa Doc Duvalier or Nicolás Maduro. It’s time to hit the reset button. The longer he stays in office, the more dangerous he becomes.

If we aren’t careful, he’ll start a global war and take the whole world out. He’s in a constant state of paranoia. Someone needs to take away the nuclear codes.

