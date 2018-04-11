Donald Trump is Apparently Coming to Miami on Monday

There's been no official announcement, but it sure looks like Donald Trump is coming to Miami on Monday. Both Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records and "sources" speaking to the Miami Herald suggest the president will make a pit-stop in the Magic City next week, but so far, the White House has been mum on actual details.

As the Palm Beach Post first noted yesterday, the FAA on Monday issued a "VIP Notice" warning that a high-level government official plans to travel through Miami airspace on April 16. Given that VIP Notices almost always refer to either the President or Vice President, and that Trump already plans to be at Mar-a-Lago for the entire week next week (from April 15 through April 22), it's fairly reasonable to guess that the Big Wheezing Boy is going to cram himself in an airplane and make a pit-stop somewhere in Miami. As the Post noted, Trump plans to hang out with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Expect VIP movement April 16, 2018 in the vicinity of Miami," the FAA notice reads. "Pilots can expect airspace restrictions in conjunction with this VIP movement."

Not to be outdone, the Herald today confirmed through anonymous sources that our intemperate pear-shaped leader plans to host a "business roundtable" to promote the idea that the Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is working to help boost the economy. There's no word yet on where Trump will actually host the event (perhaps his own golf course?) or if he'll have launched rockets at Syria by that point. (Fun fact: He approved his last volley of Syrian airstrikes while eating cake at Mar-a-Lago.)

Visit confirmed by the White House. https://t.co/BG1edtxPTz — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) April 11, 2018

According to independent analysis, the GOP tax plan has so far saved tons of money for major American corporations and rich Floridians while providing minuscule, if any, benefits to working people. Miami Rep. Carlos Curbelo, who voted for the tax package, wound up cutting taxes on his own wife's personal assets, too.

Given that the event is likely going to be centered around all the #jobs Trump claims he's creating, look for fellow alleged-jobs-creator Rick Scott, who just announced a run for U.S. Senate, to potentially show his face. Trump and Scott have long been close allies and have a history of campaigning on each other's behalf — Scott chaired a pro-Trump political-action committee in 2016, and Politico Florida recently unearthed records that show Trump's Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, staged a premeditated stunt to make Scott look good last year. When Zinke announced that his department was opening up U.S. coastlines for oil drilling, Scott claimed he fought with Zinke and ensured that Zinke would protect Florida coastlines from oil companies. In reality, internal records show the entire thing was orchestrated from the beginning.

Regardless, look for Trump to potentially take the opportunity (or others like it) to stump for his undead governor friend next week. And, likewise, look for locals to protest the Trumps' visit. While it's too early for plans for actual demonstrations to have sprung up quite yet, Miami Beach City Commissioner Ricky Arriola has already posted online that he's planning on raising some hell while Trump is in town.

"Oh good. I haven't done a street protest of a President before!" Arriola wrote on Facebook today. "I am getting the signs ready! Should be fun. Let me know if you want to join!"

