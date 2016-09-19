Dolphins Fans React on Social Media to Crushing Loss to New England

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Almost, but no cigar.

The Dolphins foisted a magic trick on their fans yesterday in a 31-24 loss to New England; they managed to lose twice on the same day. They dug themselves a 31-3 hole that had everyone on social media cursing their existence. It was over. Same old Dolphins, only seemingly worse. Then Ryan Tannehill morphed into Dan Marino for a half, and the Dolphins cut the deficit to 31-24. Could this be the greatest comeback in Dolphins history? No. Not it could, and would not be.

The Dolphins lost 31-24. They are 0-2. The standings do not reflect close losses. This is not soccer.

There is a lot of football left in this season, but it's pretty clear the Dolphins don't have enough on the defensive side of the ball to be a contender. The realization that the few nuggets of excellence that fans occasionally find in the family-size bag of atrociousness won't be enough to change things has fans contemplating what kind of relationship they find themselves in. The perpetual suckage most definitely has fans all up in their relationship feels, and they aren't happy about it.

if you think your life is hard try being a Dolphins fan — chels (@cchheellsssss) September 18, 2016

Was that suppose to be a blitz? Being a Miami Dolphins fan is like marriage with a prostitute you can't expect change until they die — ♔ ♚ (@shizzytheking) September 18, 2016

I must have done something real shitty in a past life to deserve being a Dolphins fan — Rafael Correa (@rafael_correa35) September 18, 2016

Oh the agony of being a Dolphins fan. The rope a dope into believing we have a chance...not this guy — Scott Fox (@KEYSCANE) September 18, 2016

Being a Dolphins' fan is remembering that sometimes, sports is like a marriage: "for better or for worse". #MIAvsNE #NFL — Martine St-Victor (@MartineMontreal) September 18, 2016

Keep God out of football, ain't answering my prayers.



The Dolphins hurt me soul. — BFG (@gemimuh) September 18, 2016

Being a Dolphins fan is like being in an abusive relationship. You know they're going to hurt you, friends can't convince you to leave, etc. — FSU was Broken (@ChiefJosheola) September 18, 2016