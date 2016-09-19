menu

Dolphins Fans React on Social Media to Crushing Loss to New England

Herald Writer Slams Dolphins Demonstration: "Christians Don't Take Knees on Sunday in Protest"


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Dolphins Fans React on Social Media to Crushing Loss to New England

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 7:57 a.m.
By Ryan Yousefi
Dolphins Fans React on Social Media to Crushing Loss to New England
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
A A

Almost, but no cigar. 

The Dolphins foisted a magic trick on their fans yesterday in a 31-24 loss to New England; they managed to lose twice on the same day. They dug themselves a 31-3 hole that had everyone on social media cursing their existence. It was over. Same old Dolphins, only seemingly worse. Then Ryan Tannehill morphed into Dan Marino for a half, and the Dolphins cut the deficit to 31-24. Could this be the greatest comeback in Dolphins history? No. Not it could, and would not be. 

The Dolphins lost 31-24. They are 0-2. The standings do not reflect close losses. This is not soccer. 

There is a lot of football left in this season, but it's pretty clear the Dolphins don't have enough on the defensive side of the ball to be a contender. The realization that the few nuggets of excellence that fans occasionally find in the family-size bag of atrociousness won't be enough to change things has  fans contemplating what kind of relationship they find themselves in. The perpetual suckage most definitely has fans all up in their relationship feels, and they aren't happy about it. 

Related Stories

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >