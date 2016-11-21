Dolphins Fans Exploded on Twitter After the Dolphins Comeback Win Over the Rams
|
Michele Eve Sandberg
Breaking news is coming into the New Times newsroom: These aren't your same old Miami Dolphins. Nope. The same old Dolphins would have tanked when they lost a third starting offensive lineman before halftime of Sunday's game against the Rams.
The same old Dolphins would have folded when down 10-0 late in the fourth quarter. The same old Miami Dolphins certainly wouldn't have collectively pushed Jarvis Landry into the
This Dolphins team did all of that yesterday, and as a result won their fifth game in
Here's how it all went down, with the Fins trailing by three with just seconds left on the clock:
Ryan Tannehill & DeVante Parker win it for the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/yAKHU8z0Rg— Eric (@EricElizondo8) November 21, 2016
The great ones find a way #TanneKILL https://t.co/mIFW8rODGa— Josh Baumgard (@joshbaumgard) November 21, 2016
Upcoming Events
-
UberTAILGATE: Hard Rock Stadium Dolphins vs. 49ers
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 12:00pm
-
LUXURY SEATING: Miami Dolphins v San Francisco 49ers
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 1:00pm
-
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 1:00pm
-
Nova Southeastern University Sharks Mens Basketball
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 2:00pm
With 36 seconds left, Ryan Tannehill capped a beautiful game-winning drive that culminated with a 9-yard touchdown to DaVante Parker. After looking all game like they would be incapable of getting in field goal range, much less score a single touchdown, the Dolphins drove through the Rams stout defense like a hot knife through butter twice in a matter of minutes to save their season. The score spoiled Rams rookie quarterback Jared Goff's NFL debut.
The win, understandably, got Dolphins fans in their feels.
Hey, who can blame them if they are a little excited about having actual meaningful football to look forward to in December?
#DolphinsTwitterBeLike https://t.co/ANL7UBjPmC— Ryan Yousefi (@Rizzmigizz) November 21, 2016
November 21, 2016
Dolphins Fans be like .. #Phins #MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/7BUPIZgCSD— Luis (@MvpLuis1040) November 21, 2016
@Stebbmasterflex When the Dolphins win 5 games in a row pic.twitter.com/GjdF0RWmuZ— Jenn Mesagno (@JMesagno) November 21, 2016
And now a word from Ryan Tannehill ..... pic.twitter.com/LkF9LXyQqB— Tom Stover (@Hotstover) November 21, 2016
On that Dolphins Kool Aid like... pic.twitter.com/P6arSoP7oY— Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) November 21, 2016
MIAMI DOLPHINS— Carvajal (@DevinThatTweets) November 21, 2016
6-4
WHAT A WIN
OMG
Dolphins fans be like pic.twitter.com/x6TDr0dIxH— . (@finsfan2012) October 23, 2016
My team is on the second longest streak in the NFL pic.twitter.com/UGUNjmCuUu— Mario (@Sucks) November 21, 2016
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Florida Atlantic University Owls Men's Basketball vs. USF Men's Basketball
TicketsTue., Nov. 22, 7:00pm
-
Florida Panthers v Philadelphia Flyers
TicketsTue., Nov. 22, 7:30pm
-
Nova Southeastern University Sharks Womens Basketball
TicketsFri., Nov. 25, 2:00pm
-
Florida Panthers v Columbus Blue Jackets
TicketsSat., Nov. 26, 7:00pm
Recommended for You
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!