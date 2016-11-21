Dolphins Fans Exploded on Twitter After Miami's Comeback Win Over the Rams

Michele Eve Sandberg

Breaking news is coming into the New Times newsroom: These aren't your same old Miami Dolphins. Nope. The same old Dolphins would have tanked when they lost a third starting offensive lineman before halftime of Sunday's game against the Rams.

The same old Dolphins would have folded when down 10-0 late in the fourth quarter. The same old Miami Dolphins certainly wouldn't have pushed Jarvis Landry into the end zone from the five-yard line. And you can bet your pretty ass no Dolphins team we've watched over the past decade would have finished off an improbable comeback win with a two-minute hurry-up drive for the ages.

This Dolphins team did all of that yesterday and won its fifth game in row and moved another notch closer to a playoff birth. Take off your pants — it's OK. Pants-free party up in here. You deserve it, Dolphins fans. It's been a long, torturous road of restrictive, pants-wearing, frustrating seasons.

Here's how it all went down, with the Fins trailing by three with just seconds left on the clock:

Ryan Tannehill & DeVante Parker win it for the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/yAKHU8z0Rg — Eric (@EricElizondo8) November 21, 2016

The great ones find a way #TanneKILL https://t.co/mIFW8rODGa — Josh Baumgard (@joshbaumgard) November 21, 2016

With 36 seconds left, Ryan Tannehill capped a beautiful game-winning drive that culminated with a nine-yard touchdown to DeVante Parker. After looking all game like they would be incapable of getting in field-goal range, much less score a single touchdown, the Dolphins drove through the Rams' stout defense like a hot knife through butter twice in a matter of minutes to save Miami's season. The score spoiled Rams rookie quarterback Jared Goff's NFL debut.

The win, understandably, got Dolphins fans in their feels.

Hey, who can blame them if they are a little excited about having actual meaningful football to look forward to in December?

@Stebbmasterflex When the Dolphins win 5 games in a row pic.twitter.com/GjdF0RWmuZ — Jenn Mesagno (@JMesagno) November 21, 2016

And now a word from Ryan Tannehill ..... pic.twitter.com/LkF9LXyQqB — Tom Stover (@Hotstover) November 21, 2016

On that Dolphins Kool Aid like... pic.twitter.com/P6arSoP7oY — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) November 21, 2016

MIAMI DOLPHINS

6-4

WHAT A WIN

OMG — Carvajal (@DevinThatTweets) November 21, 2016