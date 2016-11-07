menu

Dolphins Beat the Jets Thanks To A Monster Play That Hadn't Happened In 47 Years



Monday, November 7, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Ryan Yousefi




The Dolphins and the Jets basically played a playoff game on Sunday. The loser would find themselves with a nearly impossible path to a playoff birth. The winner would still get to claim that they were in the hunt for another week or two. Only one of these deeply flawed teams was leaving Hard Rock Stadium feeling good about themselves.

Then this happened with just over five minutes left in the game:

Rookie Kenyan Drake ran untouched for a 96-yard kickoff return, giving the Dolphins a 27-23 lead they wouldn't relinquish. If you thought it had been a while since the Dolphins did anything that resembled the Drake return, you'd be right.

After a 1-4 start, the Dolphins have strung together three straight wins to crawl back to .500 and into serious conversations about a Wild Card playoff birth. No really, it's not a joke anymore, the Dolphins actually are back in contention. For a Super Bowl. Technically. Thanks to a huge play by a player most Dolphins fans had forgotten existed over the last two weeks as they watched Jay Ajayi set NFL records for rushing.

A month ago, everyone was writing off the Dolphins and looking to next year, but their offensive line got healthy, Adam Gase found some things that have worked on offense, and the defensive line has constantly covered up other defensive weaknesses. On Sunday, the Dolphins weren't perfect, but instead of sitting idly by as their opponent made a huge play when they needed it most, the Dolphins were the team delivering the fatal blow.

Kenyan Drake, a rarely used rookie running back out of Alabama, came to the rescue, and fans on Twitter couldn't believe their eyes.

