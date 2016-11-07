Dolphins Beat the Jets Thanks To A Monster Play That Hadn't Happened In 47 Years
Michelle Eve Sandberg
The Dolphins and the Jets basically played a playoff game on Sunday. The loser would find themselves with a nearly impossible path to a playoff birth. The winner would still get to claim that they were in the hunt for another week or two. Only one of these deeply flawed teams was leaving Hard Rock Stadium feeling good about themselves.
Then this happened with just over five minutes left in the game:
Kenyan Drake with the 96 yard #Dolphins kickoff TD!— Audible Sports (@AudibleSports) November 6, 2016
NINETY-SIX YARDS!#NYJvsMIA #FinsUp https://t.co/R6yzByW1fP
Rookie Kenyan Drake ran untouched for a 96-yard kickoff return, giving the Dolphins a 27-23 lead they wouldn't relinquish. If you thought it had been a while since the Dolphins did anything that resembled the Drake return, you'd be right.
That was the Dolphins' first kickoff return touchdown at home since 1970. Mercury Morris had the last one.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 6, 2016
After a 1-4 start, the Dolphins have strung together three straight wins to crawl back to .500 and into serious conversations about a Wild Card playoff birth. No really, it's not a joke anymore, the Dolphins actually are back in contention. For a Super Bowl. Technically. Thanks to a huge play by a player most Dolphins fans had forgotten existed over the last two weeks as they watched Jay Ajayi set NFL records for rushing.
A month ago, everyone was writing off the Dolphins and looking to next year, but their offensive line got healthy, Adam Gase found some things that have worked on offense, and the defensive line has constantly covered up other defensive weaknesses. On Sunday, the Dolphins weren't perfect, but instead of sitting idly by as their opponent made a huge play when they needed it most, the Dolphins were the team delivering the fatal blow.
Kenyan Drake, a rarely used rookie running back out of Alabama, came to the rescue, and fans on Twitter couldn't believe their eyes.
Touchdown #dolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/n6vd8Av2CZ— Playground Legends (@PGLegends) November 6, 2016
Touchdown Dolphins pic.twitter.com/6MFu2SxoyY— jorge bravo (@georgelbravo) November 6, 2016
Dolphins love Drake pic.twitter.com/bNKKrOjrfx— Adam Kuperstein (@AKuperstein) November 6, 2016
Kenyan Drake! Rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrroll TIDE.— Jake Winderman (@jakewinderman) November 6, 2016
THIS GAME IS CUCKOOBALLS JACKSON— Roger Paul (@DatRoroKid) November 6, 2016
KENYAN DRAKE TO THE HOUSE!!!!!@KDx32 returns the kickoff 96 yards for the TOUCHDOWN!!! pic.twitter.com/HJiXYab12q— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 6, 2016
TOUCHDOWN MIAMI DOLPHINS!— FumbleNaNet Podcast (@fumblenanet) November 6, 2016
TOUCHDOWN KENYAN DRAKE! RETORNO DE KICKOFF DE 96 JARDAS!
