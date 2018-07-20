Sadly, Dolphins Are Miami's Team Closest to a Championship

The Dolphins are back, and with them comes hopes of another championship parade in Miami. Yes, really. You read that correctly. Hey, we said "hopes," not expectations. We're not that crazy.

While it may seem like a long shot that the Dolphins win their first Super Bowl since 1973, the reality is they are in the best position to win a title of all the professional teams in Miami. It's sad, but true.

Ryan Tannehill is back. The Dolphins have "their guys" now, eliminating an excuse for past losses coach Adam Gase has been quick to use. And the Dolphins play a sport where it's much easier to shock the world with a hot month of play.

The same can't be said for the other teams in Miami. They aren't close to resembling championship teams and don't have the luxury of playing sports that allow seemingly average teams to play the role of title contenders for very long.

The Miami Marlins are a bus trip, a ferry, and helicopter ride from anything resembling a championship season. With Derek Jeter and company starting over, this season should be considered the first of what will likely be many tough, growing-pain seasons before the Marlins are playing in October again.

Yes, the Marlins have two titles, both in seasons when they were the Wild Card team, but those teams were stacked and received some help at the trade deadline. This Marlins team would need a miracle to make a World Series run, not just a closer or power-hitting outfielder.

The Miami Heat may seem like the best bet to win a title in the short term, but objects in the rear-view mirror may appear closer than they truly are . The Heat is caught in the worst place to be in the NBA: The middle, with 42-40 seasons and a ceiling of, well, more 42-40 seasons. Bad contracts are being paid to role players and big contracts being paid to players the Heat would love to get rid of.

That's no way to live, and it's definitely no way to catch lightning in a bottle and win 16 postseason games in today's NBA. The Heat was lucky to win one game in the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers last season. It's highly unlikely they put a team together in the next five seasons that can catapult to the level of play the elite teams are at these days.

That leaves the Dolphins, somehow. The experts think the Miami Dolphins are going to flat-out suck. Nearly every publication that has put out a power ranking or 2019 mock draft has the Dolphins pegged as one of the worst teams in football this season. But when it comes to football, anything can happen.

It's not at all odd for a team to win a Super Bowl coming off a Wild Card berth. It's happened numerous times in the last decade alone. Realistically, the Dolphins don't even need to beat out the Patriots in the AFC East. They just have to beat them once, maybe, if they ever were to meet in the playoffs.

In football, teams must just win once to move on. Could the Heat beat the Warriors once in June? Definitely. Not likely, but it could happen. Unfortunately, they'd have to beat them three more times to win a title. That is why the best team in the league wins an NBA title more often than the best team in the NFL wins a Super Bowl: It's about who's hot, as much as it's about who is the best team.

With football on the horizon, it may seem as if the Dolphins have no shot at a title, but if you look around, they're actually closer than anyone else. That says a lot more about everyone else than it does about them, but that doesn't make it untrue.