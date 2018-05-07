Dolphins Made A Massive Mistake By Not Finding A Backup For Ryan Tannehill

The Miami Dolphins are putting all their eggs in Ryan Tannehill's basket this season. They made that clear when the team failed to select a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Everyone from head coach Adam Gase to the president of operations Mike Tannenbaum have hitched their jobs to the health and performance of Tannehill this season.

Woof. Yeah, good luck with that, guys. Apparently, no one learned anything last season. That saddest part is last season's 6-10 looks like the best-case scenario if Tannehill is lost again next year.

While Dolphins fans are hopeful Tannehill can replicate a solid eight-game stretch he had under Gase in 2016, the reality is he hasn't played in an NFL football game since December 11th, 2016. Obama was still the President of the United States then, Dwyane Wade was a member of the Chicago Bulls, and the Dolphins made the playoffs, somehow. It's been awhile.

The last time Dolphins fans saw Tannehill playing football, he was running at quarter-speed away from Ndamukong Suh towards the sidelines. He never made it there, of course, because he re-injured his knee.

It will have been 19 months since that day when Tannehill takes finally the field against the Tennessee Titans next fall. Outside of a couple throws in some meaningless preseason games, no one will be sure of what to expect from him. If anyone says they do, they're lying.

Luckily, the Dolphins have prepared for the worst. They locked up a contingency plan that will undoubtedly make everything all better if Tannehill cannot return to his previous form under Gase: Brock Osweiler. All 32 career touchdowns and 27 interceptions of him. A man with a $16 million contract the Houston Texans wanted to get rid of so badly they had to give the Cleveland Browns a second-round pick just to take. A man the Cleveland Browns, winners of one of their last 32 games, then proceeded to cut.

Oh, and the Fins signed Bryce Petty off waivers from the New York Jets. That ought to do the trick!

That's the backup plan right now if Tannehill can't stay healthy or play well. That seems like a poor idea. Having Osweiler as the backup quarterback on a team very much made to win now seems like throwing some rubber and glue in your trunk and calling it a spare tire. The Dolphins could have signed Teddy Bridgewater, Colin Kaepernick (still can!) or they could have drafted a top-tier quarterback to throw into the fire in case of emergency. But they've instead decided to roll into the preseason as is.

If Tannehill plays poorly or is unable to play, the Dolphins will be in worse shape then they were last season. As bad as Jay Cutler was, he's better than Osweiler ever will be. A disastrous four-win season under a combination of Osweiler and whatever unsigned stiff that becomes available in-season would undoubtedly lead to some serious changes, most likely of which would be at the head-coaching position.

