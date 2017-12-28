Does Donald Trump Spend Too Much Time in Florida?

The president of the United States has spent more than a third of his time in office at his personal properties and a fourth at his golf clubs, Business Insider reported this week.

Much of that has been spent at Mar-a-Lago, where he celebrated Christmas and is staying now. And he has passed much of the time in South Florida at the Trump National Doral Miami. This is despite the fact he said during his campaign that he wasn't "going to have enough time to play golf as president." Well, he has spent a far higher proportion of his presidency golfing than either Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, the two other avid golfers to recently inhabit the White House.

