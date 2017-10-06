 


The Dodgers paid a $16 million signing bonus to Yadier Alvarez, among their top prospects.
Photo by Joel Dinda / Flickr

Top Dodgers Prospect Allegedly Stiffed South Florida Jeweler on $105,000 in Bling

Tim Elfrink | October 6, 2017 | 1:03pm
AA

The Los Angeles Dodgers just finished steamrolling through the NL West en route to 104 wins, the best record in baseball and a hell of a shot at their first World Series since 1988. One of the team's top prospects, however, has a very different kind of fight on his hands here in Miami.

Yadier Alvarez, a flame-throwing Cuban right-hander who represented L.A. at the Futures Game during July's All-Star Weekend in Miami, stiffed a South Florida shop on $105,000 worth of custom-made jewelry he bought during the festivities, the company claims in a lawsuit filed in Miami civil court.

The store, the appropriately-named Major League Jewelry, Inc. in Weston, is asking a judge to enforce a $300,000 judgment against the young pitcher for damages and unspecified "slander" against the company. 

"Alvarez has not tendered any money toward the balance of the jewelry and still retains possession of the jewelry," writes the jewelry store's attorney, Steven Lachterman.

Alvarez's attorney, Scott Simowitz, didn't respond to an email or a phone call about the lawsuit, which was filed August 15.

The Dodgers signed Alvarez out of Cuba in 2015 when he was just 19 years old but could already hit 99 mph on radar guns. One scout told Sports Illustrated he was "the best 18-year-old pitcher he'd ever seen." The Dodgers paid him like a star in the making, throwing a $16 million signing bonus at the prospect.

Alvarez has worked his way up through the minors, pitching his way to Double A this year and showing enough promise to fly to Miami on July 9 to represent the Dodgers as a top future player at the All Star Game. (SB Nation currently ranks him as the team's third best prospect.)

While he was in South Florida for the All Star weekend, Alvarez decided to load up on new jewelry, according to the lawsuit. The pitcher turned to the Weston shop, which brands itself as "the first choice for sports stars and celebrities" for hew new pieces.

According to signed agreements included in the lawsuit, Alvarez bought $75,500 worth of necklaces and bracelets on July 8, and then another $30,000 in jewelry four days later.

But Alvarez never paid up, the shop says. They sent a letter to the pitcher and his agent on August 4 demanding the cash, but to date have had no luck getting the money, they claim.

The young pitcher isn't the first MLB player to run afoul of payments to the Weston shop. Court records show that Major League Jewelry sued star Twins ace Ervin Santana in 2014 alleging he owed them $40,000 in unpaid bills. That case was dismissed in December 2016.

The store also sued former lefty relief pitcher Renyel Pinto in 2010, around when he was finishing up his MLB career with the Marlins; that case was dismissed in 2013.

Alvarez's attorney has yet to respond in court to the latest suit.

 
Tim Elfrink is an investigative reporter and the managing editor of Miami New Times. He's won the George Polk Award and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

