menu

DJ Khaled, America's Most Famous Muslim, Comes Out Against Trump's Immigration Order

Marco Rubio, a Man Tragically Born Without a Spine, Will Vote for Rex Tillerson


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

DJ Khaled, America's Most Famous Muslim, Comes Out Against Trump's Immigration Order

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 6:02 p.m.
By Jessica Lipscomb
DJ Khaled, America's Most Famous Muslim, Comes Out Against Trump's Immigration Order
Illustration by Tristan Elwell
A A

More than six million people follow DJ Khaled's insanely popular Snapchat account. But this weekend, as many of his celebrity peers spoke out against Trump's executive order restricting immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, Khaled seemingly tiptoed around the divisive issue, simply posting a video of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come."

That changed Monday afternoon. After an appearance this afternoon on CBS's The Talk, the Miami native posted an Instagram photo using the hashtag #NoBanNoWall.

"Bless up, I am a Muslim American love is the (key) love is the answer," he wrote. "It's so amazing to see so many people come together in love! I pray for everyone I pray we all love and live in peace .. #NoBanNoWall"

A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Many followers probably aren't aware, but Khaled is a practicing Muslim (although he takes a liberal interpretation of the religion). Born Khaled Mohamed Khaled, his family is Palestinian. In an interview last fall, Rolling Stone writer Jonah Weiner asked Khaled if he worried about raising his son in a country where anti-Muslim rhetoric had become so widespread.

Upcoming Events

"We're good people, and we don't entertain ignorance," Khaled responded. "It's the same as staying away from 'they' – stay away from that ignorance. Love is the most powerful thing in the world."

Throughout the weekend, it seemed as if Khaled was debating whether or not to take a public position. Although the social media star boasts more than 14 million followers, his inspirational messages rarely get political. On the set of the The Talk today, Khaled gave a brief shoutout to "my Muslim people," but spoke mostly in generic terms about love. In Rick Scott-esque fashion, he even offered up thoughts and prayers, saying everyone should "pray more."

Talk host Sheryl Underwood, on the other hand, suggested that celebrities had a duty to speak out against injustice.

"It's incumbent upon all of us to use our resources, our money, our power, our connections," she said, to Khaled's applause. "What I think for celebrities (is), this is a platform. We bring the cameras, we bring the notoriety to the issue."

Khaled's Instagram post came just hours after the roundtable conversation. He did not immediately respond to a Snapchat seeking comment.

Jessica Lipscomb
Jessica Lipscomb is a staff writer for Miami New Times and a self-identifying and enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she graduated from the University of Florida with a major in journalism. She has been a finalist for the Scripps Howard Ernie Pyle Award and the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and is the winner of a national Society for Features Journalism award.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >