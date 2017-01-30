DJ Khaled, America's Most Famous Muslim, Comes Out Against Trump's Immigration Order
|
Illustration by Tristan Elwell
More than six million people follow DJ Khaled's insanely popular Snapchat account. But this weekend, as many of his celebrity peers spoke out against Trump's executive order restricting immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, Khaled seemingly tiptoed around the divisive issue, simply posting a video of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come."
That changed Monday afternoon. After an appearance this afternoon on CBS's The Talk, the Miami native posted an Instagram photo using the hashtag #NoBanNoWall.
"Bless up, I am a Muslim American love is the (key) love is the answer," he wrote. "It's so amazing to see so many people come together in love! I pray for everyone I pray we all love and live in peace .. #NoBanNoWall"
Many followers probably aren't aware, but Khaled is a practicing Muslim (although he takes a liberal interpretation of the religion). Born Khaled Mohamed Khaled, his family is Palestinian. In an
"We're good people, and we don't entertain ignorance," Khaled responded. "It's the same as staying away from 'they' – stay away from that ignorance. Love is the most powerful thing in the world."
Throughout the weekend, it seemed as if Khaled was debating whether or not to take a public position. Although the social media star boasts more than 14 million followers, his inspirational messages rarely get political. On the set of
Talk host Sheryl Underwood, on the other hand, suggested that celebrities had a duty to speak out against injustice.
"It's incumbent upon all of us to use our resources, our money, our power, our connections," she said, to Khaled's applause. "What I think for celebrities (is), this is a platform. We bring the cameras, we bring the notoriety to the issue."
Khaled's Instagram post came just hours after the roundtable conversation. He did not immediately respond to a Snapchat seeking comment.
