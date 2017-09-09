Did Your Landlord Make a Hurricane Irma Plan? Miami Beach Advocate Wants to Know

While packing up to evacuate his South Beach condo this week, Daniel Ciraldo saw his neighbors at an eight-unit art deco building scramble to MacGyver last-minute hurricane fixes. With plywood long sold out, some taped their windows, while others pushed their mattresses against them. It all seemed so inefficient.

"The building converted to condos in the early 2000s, and for a while the owners were living there... but over time, the owners moved away," says Ciraldo, the executive director of the Miami Design Preservation League. "The problem I'm realizing is a lot of these smaller buildings, unlike the glitzy high-rises south of Fifth, usually don't have property managers. A lot of times the owners don't live locally, and they don't have hurricane preparation plans."