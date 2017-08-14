Devonta Freeman Earns His Way to the Top

Last week, Miami native Devonta Freeman became the highest paid running back in the NFL when he signed a five-year contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons worth $41.25 million. It includes a $15 million signing bonus. This is a remarkable accomplishment.

Though Freeman has earned his place as one of the premier offensive players in the league, he remains grounded, never forgetting his roots growing up dirt poor in the Pork 'n' Beans projects in Liberty City. He's surrounded himself with people who have his best interests at heart, starting with his sports agent and my wife, Kristin Campbell.