 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Devonta Freeman
Devonta Freeman
Photo by Thomson200/Wikimedia Commons

Devonta Freeman Earns His Way to the Top

Luther Campbell | August 14, 2017 | 12:03pm
AA

Last week, Miami native Devonta Freeman became the highest paid running back in the NFL when he signed a five-year contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons worth $41.25 million. It includes a $15 million signing bonus. This is a remarkable accomplishment.

Though Freeman has earned his place as one of the premier offensive players in the league, he remains grounded, never forgetting his roots growing up dirt poor in the Pork 'n' Beans projects in Liberty City. He's surrounded himself with people who have his best interests at heart, starting with his sports agent and my wife, Kristin Campbell.

Related Stories

The professional athlete representation business is one of the most notorious, slimiest professions in the world. It’s a good ole boys club where minority sports agents usually get eaten alive. In lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court in December of last year, Edith Lawson-Jackson sued Miami-based super agent Drew Rosenhaus, his brother, and his company for “predatory practices.” The complaint, which is still pending, claims Rosenhaus stole her client, Denver Broncos linebacker Shaquille Barrett, by giving him a $75,000 advance as an “enticement.”

Kristin, who is one of 50 female agents among 900 authorized by the NFL Players Association to negotiate contracts, has been able to keep Freeman and sign other big name Miami players like Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson. The reason? She doesn’t play dirty. And she doesn’t get played by unscrupulous agents who take advantage of their clients to suck up all their earnings by sending them to financial advisors who offer NFL athletes bad advice. When these athletes' careers are over, they’ll end up in a sequel to Billy Corben’s 30 for 30 documentary, Broke.

Kristin will never attract the players who want to party every night on South Beach or the guys who want a sycophantic agent. She teaches them how to be financially responsible by setting up trust funds, nonprofit ventures for tax write-offs and investing in solid businesses. But she is proud to represent smart and humble young men like Duke and Devonta.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >