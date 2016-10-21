Democrats Buy MarcoRubioForPresident.com, Troll Marco Rubio Like Crazy

Marco Rubio said during this week's debate that, if Florida reelects him to the U.S. Senate this year, he'll absolutely serve a full, six-year term and won't quit early to run for president. Knowing Rubio, this pretty much definitely means he'll quit four years from now to run again.

In anticipation for Rubio's near-inevitable flip-flop, the Florida Democratic Party has started a fun new trend, which New Times encourages its readers to continue: Buying up possible Rubio campaign domains and using them to troll Florida's biggest political opportunist.

Perhaps in an effort to drum up publicity for Rubio's Democratic opponent Patrick Murphy (whom Barack Obama just endorsed this week), the Florida Dems now own "MarcoRubioForPresident.com." The site redirects to a fake Rubio campaign website, with the tagline: "Marco Rubio 2020. Of course."

Underneath, the Democratic Party posted a 30-second supercut of all the times Rubio promised he'd serve a six-year term in this week's debate:

Rubio had been slated to beat Murphy in a landslide next month, but at least one statewide poll from Quinnipiac University shows that the race has tightened a bit. Quinnipiac says the race is now "too close to call."

Despite the fact that Democrats have stopped funding Murhpy's campaign down here, Obama threw his support behind Rubio's Democratic rival, and gave him a speaking slot at yesterday's rally in Miami Gardens.

But MarcoRubioForPresident.com doesn't even mention Rubio's opponent or impending election, which means the Democratic Party could honestly just be trolling Rubio for fun. We encourage pretty much everyone reading this to follow suit: Perhaps buy up "Marco2020.com" and post that supercut of all the times Rubio swore he wouldn't run for senate this year.

Or maybe we could get "RubioForAmerica.net" to redirect to this GIF of Rubio downing that tiny water bottle. Rubio4Prez.biz could just be different videos of bears scratching themselves on trees. The point is: If Marco Rubio runs for president in 2020, and he isn't forced to use something like "Marco4Prez.coffee," we have failed as a society.

