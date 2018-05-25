Parkland Activists Stage Die-In at Publix, "Where Shooting Is a Pleasure"

Early this morning, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors and #NeverAgain activists gathered in the dark parking lot of a Coral Springs Publix and began tracing bodies on the asphalt in chalk. When they were finished well before dawn, they'd drawn the outlines of 17 victims and an ominous twist on Publix's famous slogan: "Where shooting is a pleasure."

The students' "die-in," which they live-streamed to tens of thousands of viewers around the globe, is the latest in a growing backlash against the supermarket chain over the $500,000 it has given to the campaign of GOP gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, who bragged he was a proud "NRA sellout" before the massacre that killed 17 people at the Parkland high school.

"What's going on today is we're starting a boycott of Publix," David Hogg, a Parkland student and #NeverAgain organizer, says in a Twitter live-stream . "This is not against Publix employees at all. I want you to understand this is against the corporation. This is against everything they're doing with Putnam."