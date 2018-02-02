British Tabloids Call Overtown a "Hellhole" and "Heroin- and Gun-Crime-Ravaged Ghetto"

When planning the city, Miami's then all-white city government forced early black residents into a segregated area known as "Colored Town." Over time, that area grew into Overtown — a thriving community that attracted local black artists, politicians, and celebrities. But in the 1960s, local officials decided to cram a I-95 highway overpass smack in the middle of the neighborhood, permanently tanking the area's property values and plunging it into poverty. Housing discrimination and racist policing have further pushed Overtown into poverty, but residents still take pride in their neighborhood, which contains more history than almost any other part of Miami.

Zero of those actual historical points made it into the British tabloids The Daily Star and The Sun, which published articles about Overtown yesterday. Instead, the Daily Star explained to readers that David Beckham has chosen to locate his new Major League Soccer franchise in a "Miami hellhole" and "bullet-riddled gang ghetto" where the streets are "lined with crack-addled prostitutes selling their wares in the dirty district." (In a August 2017 post, the same Star reporter labeled Overtown a "crack ghetto.")

Not to be outdone, the Rupert Murdoch-owned Sun published a companion piece labeling Overtown a "heroin- and gun-crime-ravaged ghetto" that is "known for its out-of-control opioid problem with junkies dying in its bullet-riddled streets."