County Names Areas in Miami Beach That Tested Positive for Zika

Damn you, Aedes aegypti. Pixabay

After a month of infighting among Miami Beach citizens, media outlets, and Gov. Rick Scott, Miami-Dade County has finally released the areas in South Beach where mosquitoes tested positive for the Zika virus.

They are as follows:



932 Lenox Ave., which tested positive August 22



1619 Meridian Ave., which tested positive August 23



2000 Convention Center Dr. (Miami Beach Botanical Garden), which also tested positive August 23



2378 Prairie Ave., September 4



1236 Drexel Ave., September 9



Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control

Each location tested positive only once.

After stating that Zika-positive mosquitoes had been found in five traps, the county had previously disclosed only that Zika had hit the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. The Miami Herald then sued to force the county and state to disclose the trap locations.

During that suit, the county accused Gov. Rick Scott of telling county officials to keep the trap locations secret. State officials claimed the county was lying — but the county has stood firm by its story, and the state has since done little to refute the idea that Scott was working to keep locations secret.

“As I have stated many times before, Miami-Dade County remains committed to the health and safety of our residents and visitors, and to absolute transparency in our communications with the community we serve,” county Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said in a statement. “The [Florida] Department of Health instructed the County, on multiple occasions, to withhold information related to the exact location of the Zika-positive mosquito traps. Now that the County has been granted permission — via an email from the Florida Surgeon General — to release this information, we are releasing the addresses."

Gimenez said that, moving forward, the county will immediately disclose any new positive trap locations.

"It is also important to note that while we did have five traps that tested positive for Zika on dates ranging from August 22 to September 9, multiple subsequent tests have since been conducted, and all of those tests came back negative," he said.

Though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed its Zika travel advisory in Wynwood, the warning still stands in Miami Beach.

