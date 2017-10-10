Coral Gables Might Fight Mall Chain for "Miracle Mile" Trademark

Coral Gables takes its image seriously. The city once battled Orlando for the rights to the nickname "the City Beautiful" and this past summer sued Instagram and Facebook to uncover the identity of whoever is running a handful of social media accounts critical of the affluent town.

So when an Illinois-based mall company filed to federally trademark "Miracle Mile Shops," Coral Gables had to fight. During today's commission meeting, City Attorney Craig Leen will urge commissioners to take action to protect the city's rights to the term "Miracle Mile."

"To me, Miracle Mile is a street," he tells New Times. "It's obviously a familiar street in Coral Gables, and there are other Miracle Miles in the United States, but I was concerned that anyone would potentially try to limit our ability to use the term."