Joe Carollo Allegedly Fired Staffer for Reporting Illegal Campaigning to Prosecutors

This past May 11, county commission candidate and longtime GOP insider Alex Diaz de la Portilla glad-handed seniors at the Little Havana Activities and Nutrition Center. Right there alongside him slinging out heaping plates of paella was Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo, a fellow Trump-backing #MAGA warrior who was among Diaz de la Portilla's biggest backers in his failed bid for office.

Three weeks later, this past Monday, Carollo abruptly fired one of his top staffers, Steven Miro, who had worked closely with the commissioner and former Miami mayor throughout a successful fall campaign.

Those two events are closely linked, according to political blogger Elaine del Valle, who reports this morning that Carollo axed Miro because the staffer had reported the commissioner to prosecutors for using city funds and staffers to campaign for Diaz de la Portilla at events such as the Little Havana paella lunch.