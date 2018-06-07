Commissioner in Corruption-Plagued Opa-locka Sues Rick Scott to Get His Expense Account Back

Back in 2016, after years of financial mismanagement left Opa- locka nearly $8 million in debt, Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of financial emergency and placed city officials on a restrictive spending diet. A state oversight board tasked with keeping the city on track warned that the belt-tightening may take some getting used to. Under the new plan, city leaders were stripped of their fancy SUV leases and $200 monthly expense accounts.

“We’re trying to keep the lights on,” board chair Melinda Miguel said at the time. “We are asking them to make drastic cuts. We are teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.”

But two years later, some city officials are still struggling to adjust to the cutbacks. Last week, Opa- locka Commissioner John B. Riley filed a lawsuit against the governor, the oversight board, and the state's chief inspector general demanding to have his expense account and city vehicle reinstated.