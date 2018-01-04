Florida Can't Handle the Cold Weather

We are wimps. After all that whining about the hottest year on record, cold weather arrived this morning and everybody went crazy. Iguanas will fall out of trees, the Miami Herald predicted. Plants will die. Tourists will head elsewhere.
Well, there is something to this. Yesterday, cold rain turned to snow in Tallahassee, closing part of Interstate 10 near Thomasville Road for several hours. It was the first significant accumulation of frozen precipitation since 1989. Florida State University and Florida A&M both shut down due to the weather.
Alachua County schools around Gainesville closed yesterday and
And dozens of beds were added in homeless shelters last night. Police helped some homeless to the county shelter downtown.
The weather is admittedly strange. In Fort
Tonight in Miami is only expected to drop to 50, though, and by Monday, a warm front will bring a bit of rain and highs in the mid-70s.
So relax already.
