Florida Can't Handle the Cold Weather

Yesterday on the beach was cold. Today will be even colder.

We are wimps. After all that whining about the hottest year on record, cold weather arrived this morning and everybody went crazy. Iguanas will fall out of trees, the Miami Herald predicted. Plants will die. Tourists will head elsewhere.

Well, there is something to this. Yesterday, cold rain turned to snow in Tallahassee, closing part of Interstate 10 near Thomasville Road for several hours. It was the first significant accumulation of frozen precipitation since 1989. Florida State University and Florida A&M both shut down due to the weather.

Alachua County schools around Gainesville closed yesterday and today, but pledged to reopen Friday, when civil weather is predicted to return.