Escobar's "Cocaine Cowboy" Mickey Munday Convicted for Smuggling Stolen Cars

Apparently, living off his fame as an '80s Miami cocaine smuggler tied to Pablo Escobar's Medellín Cartel wasn't quite enough for Michael "Mickey" Munday. One of the Magic City's most colorful characters and a man who hosts film events and parties all over town, he was found guilty today of smuggling cars for an enormous auto-theft ring.

According to court documents, a federal jury convicted Munday of five felony counts of mail fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Each carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison — so it's possible the 72-year-old will live out the rest of his life in jail. His sentencing hearing has been set for March 29. Prosecutors said the theft and fraud ring used fake paperwork to buy cars at repossession auctions. Munday was in charge of smuggling the cars into Florida.

Munday was one of the central characters in Miami filmmakers Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman's famed 2006 documentary, Cocaine Cowboys, frequently hailed as the best true-life account of Miami's insane drug wars in the '70s and '80s. He grew up the son of an NFL player and briefly worked for his dad's concrete-block company before realizing that selling weed was a lot more fun. He then met Max Mermelstein, the Medellín Cartel's point man in Miami, who helped Munday fly more than $2 billion worth of cocaine (more than ten tons) into Florida in a small Cessna plane.