Cocaine Cowboy Mario Gonzalez, Who Once Plotted to Assassinate Feds, Picked Up in the Redland

Gustavo Falcon, part of the largest cocaine-smuggling operation in Miami's history, had been on the run for 26 years before his capture last year in Orlando.

Last week, armored vehicles, two helicopters, and more than 40 officers picked up a notorious cocaine-era assassin who was first arrested a quarter-century ago after police shot and missed more than 130 times.

This time, Mario Gonzalez went down without a fight. He was picked up near SW 199th Avenue and 228th Street after being on the lam for several alleged crimes after his release from prison in 2014. He crashed into a fence, jumped out of the car, and was sniffed down by police dogs.

What you might not remember is that when picked up by cops in 1993 after a being slightly wounded in a hail of bullets, he had a pipe bomb and enlarged photos of U.S. Marshals and Drug Enforcement Administration agents in the car.