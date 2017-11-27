Miami-Dade Cocaine and Heroin Deaths Are at a 15-Year High

In the 1980s, cocaine was ubiquitous in Miami. Hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of yeyo was regularly seized from the airport, while the local drug trade generated $12 billion annually. The morgue became so jam-packed that the coroner's office had to rent a refrigerated truck from Burger King to fit all the bodies.

Back then, though, people were likelier to die in drug-related murders than overdoses in Miami-Dade County, which averaged about two cocaine deaths per month. These days, the overdose toll is much higher: Last year, an average of 36 cocaine users died per month, for a grand total of 439 cocaine-related deaths in 2016.

That's a 15-year high for coke-related deaths in Miami, according to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission's annual drug report, which was released earlier this month. Heroin-related deaths also peaked last year, killing 139 people across Miami-Dade.