Clemson Destroyed a Turnover Chain in Locker Room After Embarrassing Canes

The Miami Hurricanes got their asses handed to them in Saturday night's ACC championship game versus the Clemson Tigers. Then, after the game, the Canes caught some serious shade from the South Carolina powerhouse. Miami's 38-3 loss somehow doesn't really reflect just how soundly the Canes were outmatched in the biggest game of their season. The Tigers mercifully took their foot off the gas late in the game, benched most of their starters before the fourth quarter, and were probably loading equipment onto their plane before the final whistle.

It easily could have been so much worse. Thankfully, it wasn't — until after the game. Then it got a little disrespectful.

In the locker room, Clemson rubbed salt in Miami's wounds by cutting up a mock version of UM's famed turnover chain.