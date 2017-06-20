UM's Chad Thomas Makes Hits on the Football Field and in the Recording Studio

Chad Thomas via Canesports.com

University of Miami defensive end Chad Thomas has the talent and skills to be a number one pick in next year's NFL draft. That's if he doesn't sign a multimillion-dollar recording deal. Thomas, a Liberty City native, has become one of Miami's most sought-after music producers under the name Major Nine.

He laid down "Apple of My Eye," the opening track of Rick Ross' new album, and DJ Khaled sampled one of Thomas' beats on "To the Max," a track featuring Drake that's currently among the top five songs played on 99 Jamz. Thomas' musical aspirations have drawn media attention from national outlets such as BET and the Washington Post. In its ad campaigns, the University of Miami public relations department should promote Thomas as a success story.

Illustration by Alex Izaguirre

He is a true renaissance man who began composing songs and making tackles when he was 7 years old. While leading the Booker T. Washington Tornadoes to a pair of state championships and the top ranking for high-school football in 2014, Thomas also attended music classes at Miami's New World School of the Arts, which has cranked out creatives such as artist Hernan Bas and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, another Liberty City son.

During his formative years, Thomas began producing tracks with titles like "Thottie," "She Weak," and "Drum Roll." He can play a variety of instruments, including the piano and trombone.

A five-star recruit, Thomas chose to become a Hurricane despite overtures from the University of Alabama and Florida State University. Now he is on the cusp of leading the U back to prominence during his senior season. In a world where college football players who get into trouble generate headlines, Thomas has shown incredible maturity and is doing things the right way.

The University of Miami should put Thomas on every recruitment poster.

