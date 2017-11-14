Cam Newton Laughed at Dolphins Players During Blowout

If the 2017 Miami Dolphins football team were a farm animal, it would be led out to pasture and excused from any kind of actual work. No one would disagree with the decision to gently retire it. The poor guy is clearly too injured and useless to help any longer.

Monday night, the Dolphins' withered exoskeleton dropped to 4-5 after an emasculating 45-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers. That sort of beatdown should be shocking or embarrassing, but those two emotions would require both not expecting the Dolphins to play terribly and feeling anything but apathy toward the team.

The Fins stink as sure as the sun came up today. We're used to it. America got an up-close and personal look at their ineptitude these past three weeks. Sorry about that!