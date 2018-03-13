Here's Video of Cops Breaking Up a Calle Ocho Fight (and Grabbing a Man by the Neck)

With every Miami street festival comes a series of silly, petty squabbles with law enforcement, and 2018's Calle Ocho Festival in Little Havana appears to have been no different. In a video posted online yesterday, a group of City of Miami Police officers sprung into action after a man in a wide-brimmed hat tried to use a plastic drink cooler to wallop an opponent.

The clip begins as a group of people advances down the sidewalk toward a man wearing a baseball cap — and three seconds in, someone decides that hurling a plastic cooler is a good idea. The man then backs up and puts up his dukes.

Naturally, nearby City of Miami cops rush in — an elderly man with gray hair and a leather shoulder bag seems to either touch one of the cops or attempt to point something out to her. She then shoves the man into the arms of a much larger officer, who wraps both hands around the old man's neck at the nine-second mark. Thankfully, he takes the man to the ground without much more of a scuffle.