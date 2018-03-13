Here's Video of Cops Breaking Up a Calle Ocho Fight (and Grabbing a Man by the Neck)

With every
The clip begins as a group of people advances down the sidewalk toward a man wearing a baseball cap — and three seconds in, someone decides that hurling a plastic cooler is a good idea. The man then backs up and puts up his dukes.
Naturally, nearby City of Miami cops rush in — an elderly man with gray hair and a leather shoulder bag seems to either touch one of the cops or attempt to point something out to her. She then shoves the man into the arms of a much larger officer, who wraps both hands around the old man's neck at the nine-second mark. Thankfully, he takes the man to the ground without much more of a scuffle.
The other officer then turns her attention on the man who chucked the cooler. She whips out her Taser and tells him to get on the ground or be punished. He complies, and she pins him to the asphalt using her knee. In the meantime, the other cops lightly shove everyone else away from the scuffle on the street corner.
Then, at the 25-second mark, two officers forcefully grab a woman and shove her to the ground. A woman watching the incident dashes toward the officers and screams, "No!"
No one seemed to struggle with the officers; otherwise, the incident might not have ended so peacefully.
It's unclear if anyone wound up getting arrested here — New
Otherwise, for anyone who avoided flying beer coolers, last weekend's festival seemed to have been a happy, family-friendly affair.
