Giant Burmese Python Captured on Lincoln Road in South Beach

From giant African snails to tegus to peacocks, Florida is crawling with all kinds of things that aren't supposed to be here. Probably none inspires as much fear as the Burmese python, which for years has been ravaging the Everglades and pretty much everything that lives there.

It seems nothing the state dreams up — python-killing contests, singing snake catchers from India — can stop their spread. Case in point: Yesterday patrons of a Lincoln Road convenience store were startled to spot a massive snake lounging under a palm tree.

"I figured, well, come on, how big can it be?" Exprezo owner Indika Wanigarathne told the Miami Herald . "When I saw how huge it was, I freaked out. So did everybody else."