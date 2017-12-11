Broward School District Sues Special-Needs Student Who Won Thousands for Mistreatment

Attorney Stephanie Langer has a saying for the enormous challenge of taking on a school district that's failed a special-needs student: It's like being "a gnat on the side of a cruise ship." Even with a strong case, a parent is in for a gruelingly long and expensive battle against a heavily lawyered system.

In February, Langer convinced an administrative law judge that Broward County Public Schools had violated an 8-year-old autistic boy's federally protected right to an education. The judge ordered the district to pay more than $20,000 in attorney's fees and costs.

But that victory was short-lived: The school district is now suing the child through his mother, arguing in federal court that it shouldn't have to pay a dime. The district, an attorney wrote in a complaint filed Monday, was "aggrieved by the findings and decision."