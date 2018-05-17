BSO Deputy Accused of Molesting Security Guard Was Suspect in Earlier Sexual Battery

Former BSO Dep. Trazell McLeod, who was under investigation for molesting a Broward security guard in 2016, was a suspect in an earlier sexual battery case in St. Lucie County in 2015.

In November 2016, a private security guard says he was working his shift in Pompano Beach when Broward Sheriff's Dep. Trazell McLeod groped and propositioned him, then threatened him with arrest. McLeod, a 20-year-old who was new to the force, was arrested days later on charges of extortion, official misconduct, and tampering with evidence.

A new lawsuit filed by the victim says the Broward Sheriff's Office should have never hired McLeod: According to an incident report from St. Lucie County, the rookie deputy was already a suspect in a sexual battery case from 2015. The guard's attorney, Jose Lorenzo Jr., says the sheriff's office failed to appropriately screen McLeod or adopt policies to prevent sexual assault.

"BSO, like in all cases these days, doesn't accept responsibility for anything," Lorenzo tells New Times. "They should compensate my client for what their deputy did to him, but they refuse to rectify their mistakes."