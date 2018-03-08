Broward County Now Chasing HomeAway, VRBO Users For Unpaid Taxes

Each time someone books a $200 hotel room in Broward, the county collects 12 bucks in the form of a tourism tax. But for years, if you rented a house or apartment on sites like Airbnb, you could pretty much skip out on paying.

That changed last year when Broward wised up and went all Rihanna on vacation rental sites, insisting that the companies betta have their money. Airbnb began collecting the tax last May, while HomeAway agreed to do so in December.

But because nearly five years went by before those agreements were reached, Broward says it has potentially lost millions of dollars in revenue. Last week, a judge granted permission for the county to ask HomeAway for a list of anyone who rented out a Broward home or booked a local rental from January 1, 2013 to November 30, 2017. The subpoena extends to Broward users of VRBO and VacationRentals.com, both of which are owned by HomeAway's parent company, Expedia.