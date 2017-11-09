Blame the NCAA for Ridiculously Priced Canes-Irish Tickets

The NCAA has no integrity. The cutthroat organization that oversees collegiate sports does everything possible to prevent student-athletes from making a living but nothing to stop scalpers from profiting off the young men who play at sold-out stadiums. Just look at the price gouging for tickets to this weekend's game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which will be played at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday at 8 p.m. Saturday.

On StubHub, one of the most popular ticket-reselling websites, the cheapest seats in the nosebleed section are going for $170 and prime sideline seats cost $1,200 or more. The same seats for the U's following home game against the Virginia Cavaliers are going for $15 and $80. (A suite ticket is on sale this week for $2,500.)

The Canes are ranked seventh in the nation, and the Irish are third.