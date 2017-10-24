Lawsuit: Biscayne Park Officer With Troubled History Assaults Driver

By the time George Miyares was hired as a police officer for the Village of Biscayne Park in March 2013, he'd been rejected by nine other law enforcement agencies across South Florida, a recently filed federal lawsuit alleges.

He'd been trying to land a job as a cop for seven years but was allegedly turned down repeatedly after failing background checks, polygraph exams, and psychological examinations. He found work as a Miami-Dade County corrections officer, where, according to the lawsuit, he was found to have used excessive force against inmates on three occasions and ran into trouble with the county for impersonating a police officer and brandishing a gun.

Nine months after the Village of Biscayne Park gave him his dream job, Miyares, despite being off-duty and driving his private car out of his jurisdiction, made a traffic stop. After showing the vehicle occupants his department-issued badge and gun, he detained and then "brutalized them," including breaking bones in one man's face, the lawsuit claims.