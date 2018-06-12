Best of Miami 2018: Best Team President

Miami New Times' annual Best of Miami issue lands online this morning. For hundreds of our staff's picks on the finest places to eat and drink and the most notable people and personalities who defined South Florida over the past year, check out the full issue.
Here's a quick preview of our pick for Best Team President: Miami Dolphins President Tom Garfinkel.
It's been tough to be a Miami Dolphins fan over the past decade or so, but there's one unquestionably bright spot in Davie: Tom Garfinkel. He was promoted to vice chairman only a couple of months ago, but he should be lauded for the strides the organization has made since he arrived in Miami in 2013.
Under Garfinkel's watch, the Dolphins undertook a $500 million renovation of their Miami Gardens stadium, secured a $250 million naming-rights deal for the venue with Hard Rock, boosted ticket sales that had been lagging since Stephen Ross purchased the team in 2009, and lured high-profile events, such as the El Clásico soccer match, to the stadium.
Garfinkel is also accessible to fans on social media and routinely posts beautiful photos of the game-day environment.
