Ben Carson Got Trapped in a Miami Elevator Today, Proving God Is Real and Hilarious

Nothing can happen in Miami this year that will be funnier than Ben Carson getting stuck inside an elevator today. Nothing. There is no single image more hilarious than the look on Carson's face as he walked through the elevator's metal doors at Overtown's Courtside Family Apartments and then realized they weren't going to open. Carson and Miami-Dade County Public Housing Director Michael Liu were trapped inside the elevator for a solid 20 minutes this morning while firefighters searched for a way to free the two.

Carson, in case you've been trapped inside an elevator yourself since 2015, is the famed brain surgeon turned failed presidential candidate turned comedically unqualified secretary of housing and urban development who has admitted he's unfit to hold public office.

In terms of Carson gaffes (and there are too many to recount right now), today's was top-shelf: According to Miami Herald reporter Rene Rodriguez, Carson played some foosball at the Courtside apartments while he waited for the building's codeveloper, Miami Heat legend (and philanthropist) Alonzo Mourning, to arrive.

First stop on Sec. Ben Carson's two-day listening tour of Miami: The Courtside Family Apartments (Alonzo Mourning should be here soon). pic.twitter.com/p0IDc4WnqZ — Rene Rodriguez (@ReneMiamiHerald) April 12, 2017

Rodriguez later snapped a photo of the scene outside the elevator where Carson was trapped. Though Mourning looked mortified, everyone else appeared to be fully entertained by the brief bout of schadenfreude.

Alonzo Mourning and police wait for fire dept to arrive . Sec. Ben Carson is stuck in the elevator iat the Courtside Family Apartments pic.twitter.com/vySNZLNgD3 — Rene Rodriguez (@ReneMiamiHerald) April 12, 2017

Firefighters just freed Sec. Ben Carson and his wife from a stuck elevator in #Miami @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/prSioKDyEs — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) April 12, 2017

"Hmm, sure is taking a long time," we can only guess Carson muttered at minute 19 while stifling a yawn.

"We're stuck, Ben," Liu likely responded. "We've been stuck this entire time. How do you not notice these things? Also, please stop trying to stab the door open."

"Must just be a really tall floor we're passing," Carson then (probably) responded. "You know, they used to build ancient housing projects like this one to store old biblical arks."

"This building was built last year, Ben. You met the founder. He played basketball for the Miami Heat."

"Oh, I thought he was just a really big foosball man. Well, God has a plan!"

@ReneMiamiHerald By "stuck" do you mean the elevator is malfunctioning, or he can't figure out how to leave? — Cyndi B (@spintheiryarns) April 12, 2017

According to the Herald, Carson took the mishap in stride and joked on his way to another public housing complex, the Collins Park Apartments in Allapattah, to make sure someone had a key to open any other elevator doors that might get stuck.

Great meeting w/ Alonzo Mourning who is doing great work with low income housing & thanks to the hard working @miamipd and @cityofmiamifire pic.twitter.com/tl5UtFUpXU — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) April 12, 2017

Jokes aside, Carson is in town today on a brief tour of public housing complexes just as the Trump administration says it wants to cut $6 billion from his department's budget next year. Carson, who grew up in public housing but has neither studied the issue nor worked in the field, will visit Liberty City's famed low-income housing complex Pork 'n' Beans around 12:30 p.m., where a group of labor activists will protest his arrival.

Carson, however, seems excited about his trip: Look at how many fun parlor games he gets to play!