Miami Residents Will Finally Vote on Beckham's MLS Stadium in November

A referendum on David Beckham's proposed Major League Soccer stadium was approved today in the most Miami of ways: Three commissioners voted to move the plan forward after multiple weeks of abrupt public proposals, last-minute plan changes, accusations of lawbreaking and corruption, and a whole lot of general bloviating and confusion.

City of Miami commissioners Joe Carollo, Ken Russell, and Keon Hardemon (whose aunt is a paid lobbyist for the Beckham group) voted in favor of the proposal, while Manolo Reyes and Willy Gort, who represents the stadium's district, voted against it.

The approval doesn't necessarily mean the stadium complex at Melreese Country Club will get built. Instead, voters will decide on a public ballot this November whether to waive the city's normal competitive-bidding procedures and let the group financed by Jorge Mas take over the Melreese property. Normally, the city would have to entertain other potential bids before handing over a huge pile of public land to a private entity.

The vote today and ensuing referendum are Beckham's biggest successes since he mounted his MLS-team charge more than five years ago.