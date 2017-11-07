RIP, Baseball Great Roy Halladay, Who Once Pitched a Perfect Game in Miami

There was a brief and, for Philadelphia residents, all-too-rare moment when major talents actually wanted to play for the Phillies. Typically, nobody wants to play for the Phillies, who have lost more games than any other major-league sports franchise. Most years, the team plays to crowds so empty you can play frisbee in the upper-level deck. Marlins fans can relate.

So when Roy Halladay, arguably the greatest pitching talent of the 2000s, agreed to play in Philly in 2010, it was difficult to believe the news was real. It was even harder for long-suffering Phillies fans to believe their eyes a few months later when Halladay tossed the 20th perfect game in baseball history, masterfully retiring all 27 Marlins batters at the arena now known as Hard Rock Stadium.

But it is now even harder to believe that Halladay is gone. Today both Major League Baseball and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that Halladay died hours ago after crashing his plane in the Gulf of Mexico, just off Florida's west coast. Details about the crash are still vague, but reports surfaced online hours ago that a small, single-engine plane registered to Halladay had crashed, leaving many baseball fans — especially those from Toronto and Philly — to pray that "Doc" was OK.