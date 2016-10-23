Barack Obama's Five Biggest Miami Moments

Ian Wilten

Every four years or so, Miami becomes extremely important to Barack Obama. Though he's immensely popular and appears to be mostly beloved in South Florida, the president has really only made time to visit us in election years, those blissful times when politicians magically start treating Florida swing-voters like beautiful, winged unicorns who matter more than anyone else in the country.

But despite how much Obama has acted like a fair-weather friend over the years, we're going to miss the Obama administration's commitment to civility, poise, and grace under fire when he leaves office in a month and a half. (This election cycle has certainly shown what happens when you prop up someone without those traits.)

Barack was in town this week to stump for his former rival, Hillary Clinton, at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens. Obama, as usual, had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand, and threw a few shout-outs to Miamians along the way.

Like him or not, Obama definitely knew how to reach Miamians, whether he was standing on a podium in the Everglades talking about climate change, or laughing with us at the Miami Dolphins' complete lack of talent. Here were the president's five most important Miami moments.

1. Bringing DJ Khaled to a Hillary Clinton rally

2. Becoming best buddies with Miami Heat great Alonzo Mourning

EXPAND Obama points to the Everglades and says climate change does indeed exist. Photo by Jessica Weiss

3. Standing in the middle of the Everglades and calling Rick Scott an idiot