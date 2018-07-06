Bam Adebayo Should Start Next Season for the Miami Heat

Everyone already knows that Bam Adebayo is the future of the Miami Heat. The team's number 14 selection in last year's NBA Draft has already proven to be a keeper in his short NBA career. What has yet to be determined, however, is what Adebayo's role should be in the present. With so many high-priced players on the roster creating a logjam in the rotation, it's uncertain what Adebayo's role with the team will be next season.

The answer to that question should be simple: Bam Adebayo should be a starter for the Heat this year. As should Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow. All the Miami Heat's young stars need to play and play often. Minutes for the Miami Heat's youngest and most valuable future stars should be the highest priority in this upcoming season.