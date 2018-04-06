North Beach Residents Clash Over Pet Wolfdogs After Attack on Beagle

Alessandro Renzetti was getting ready to go to sleep when he heard screams outside his Normandy Isles home. He ran outside barefoot and saw his neighbor crying as she tried to pull her beagle from the grip of another dog. At least, he thought it was another dog.

Without stopping to think about it, Renzetti grabbed a broom from his garage and started smacking the big white animal with it.

"At that moment," he says, "I saw that it was not a dog. It was a wolf."

Actually, it was a wolfdog: part wolf, part dog. Under Florida law, any hybrid that's up to 75 percent wolf is considered a dog, and thus legal to own. Miami-Dade, the same county that has a complete ban on pitbulls, follows the state law on the wolf mixes.

But after the March 4 attack on the beagle — who survived after getting more than 50 stitches — residents of the Miami Beach neighborhood are clashing over whether animals that are more wolf than dog should still be allowed to be kept as pets.

The battle made its way onto a community Facebook page ("Who thought we could say 'Watch out for wolves' in Miami Beach?" moderators wrote), where some residents fretted over their own small dogs and others called for the wolfdog to be DNA tested. Ultimately, the administrators stopped posting about the incident — fearful of a network of wolfdog lovers who they say started harassing commenters.

Luca Lavieri, who with his girlfriend owns the two wolfdogs, Eva and Lupin, says the neighbors are being discriminatory against his pets. He insists that his wolfdogs, who are kept in an enclosure behind his house and have their own Instagram account, are playful and friendly toward humans. He suspects the incident with the beagle happened because Eva was in heat, and says that many types of dogs occasionally attack others.

"They're not like a vicious animal," says Lavieri, who considers himself an ambassador for the creatures. "They're so complex. They're amazing animals."

There are widely varied laws around the U.S. on owning wolfdogs. Eleven states ban wolf-dog hybrids, and several others have restrictions on their ownership, such as requiring them to be registered or tattooed for identification. But some other states allow animals that are up to 99 percent wolf to be kept by private owners. Lavieri, who likes wolfdogs because "for them, family is everything," says he has not had serious problems with his pets in the past — not even when he lived in an apartment building on the Beach.

The attack that set off the neighborhood quarrel happened around 10 p.m. on March 4, while Donna Stoner was walking her beagle on a leash on the 1600 block of Bay Drive, according to a Miami Beach Police report. Dog and owner were almost home when Eva, out on a walk with Lavieri, broke free of her leash.

The wolfdog pounced on the smaller dog, snatching him from the ground and tossing him from side to side. Stoner screamed for help and Renzetti appeared. After he hit Eva with the broom a few times, she let go of the beagle and Lavieri, who had been looking on in horror, grabbed her by the tail to pull her away. The beagle lay motionless on the ground.

"This was extremely bad," Renzetti says. "It's not like a fight between two dogs that are same size. The small dog was almost dead."

Lavieri says he took responsibility for what happened and paid for the beagle's $2,400 veterinary bill. (Stoner did not immediately return a message for this story). The police department filed its report as information-only. Miami-Dade County Animal Services says it verified that Lavieri's wolfdogs are below the 75 percent legal threshold, but has an open investigation into whether Eva should be classified a dangerous dog, spokeswoman Lilian Bohorquez says.

Weeks later, Lavieri says he's frustrated with the online debate over wolfdogs. He says misinformation is being spread about his pets and that neighbors are gossiping without paying mind to the facts, adding that anyone can come meet his animals. "The Rottweiler is more dangerous," he says.

But Renzetti says there is nothing abnormal about being frightened by having part-wolves for neighbors.

"In my mind, it's really simple: you cannot control a wild animal. You cannot," he says. "If you want to see a wild animal, go to the zoo or go to the circus. Don't bring him home."

